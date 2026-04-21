Two adults and three pets displaced after Roanoke house fire Monday night

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire & EMS announced Tuesday that two adults and three pets were displaced after a house fire in Northwest Roanoke Monday night.

According to officials, crews were dispatched to the reports of a structure fire in the 700 block of Madison Ave NW. At 10:30 p.m., crews marked the scene a working fire and went to work to extinguish the flames.

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At 10:42 p.m., the fire was marked under control, and the displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire has been determined to be accidental and electrical in nature.

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