Earth Day: Simple steps you can take to help protect our planet 💚

Happy Earth Day! This year’s theme is “Our Power, Our Planet,” emphasizing that even small, daily actions can have a large impact on protecting the environment.

Happy Earth Day! This year’s theme is “Our Power, Our Planet,” emphasizing that even small, daily actions can have a large impact on protecting the environment.

The first Earth Day was held in 1970, and has since grown into a day where more than 1 billion people take action for our planet.

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Here are simple daily steps you can take to have more of a green lifestyle:

Use reusable shopping bags instead of plastic bags

Take short showers and turn off the tap when brushing your teeth

Bike, use public transportation or carpool when you can

Buy secondhand or eco-friendly products

Turn off lights and unplug electronics when you aren’t using them

Recycle as much as possible

Avoid using plastic when possible

Get involved in community cleanups, tree plantings or environmental events

Compost your food scraps or feed them to pets or animals

Several events are happening in our region to celebrate Earth Day, which include:

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., WSLS will present a special report to celebrate our part of the planet, from Roanoke to the New River Valley. You can watch it on-air or wherever you stream 10 News.