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Earth Day: Simple steps you can take to help protect our planet 💚

Watch our special report to celebrate our planet on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Happy Earth Day! This year’s theme is “Our Power, Our Planet,” emphasizing that even small, daily actions can have a large impact on protecting the environment. (Canva)

Happy Earth Day! This year’s theme is “Our Power, Our Planet,” emphasizing that even small, daily actions can have a large impact on protecting the environment.

The first Earth Day was held in 1970, and has since grown into a day where more than 1 billion people take action for our planet.

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Here are simple daily steps you can take to have more of a green lifestyle:

  • Use reusable shopping bags instead of plastic bags
  • Take short showers and turn off the tap when brushing your teeth
  • Bike, use public transportation or carpool when you can
  • Buy secondhand or eco-friendly products
  • Turn off lights and unplug electronics when you aren’t using them
  • Recycle as much as possible
  • Avoid using plastic when possible
  • Get involved in community cleanups, tree plantings or environmental events
  • Compost your food scraps or feed them to pets or animals

Several events are happening in our region to celebrate Earth Day, which include:

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., WSLS will present a special report to celebrate our part of the planet, from Roanoke to the New River Valley. You can watch it on-air or wherever you stream 10 News.

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