Earth Day: Simple steps you can take to help protect our planet 💚

Happy Earth Day! This year’s theme is “Our Power, Our Planet,” emphasizing that even small, daily actions can have a large impact on protecting the environment.
The first Earth Day was held in 1970, and has since grown into a day where more than 1 billion people take action for our planet.
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Here are simple daily steps you can take to have more of a green lifestyle:
- Use reusable shopping bags instead of plastic bags
- Take short showers and turn off the tap when brushing your teeth
- Bike, use public transportation or carpool when you can
- Buy secondhand or eco-friendly products
- Turn off lights and unplug electronics when you aren’t using them
- Recycle as much as possible
- Avoid using plastic when possible
- Get involved in community cleanups, tree plantings or environmental events
- Compost your food scraps or feed them to pets or animals
Several events are happening in our region to celebrate Earth Day, which include:
- Earth Day Plawk: April 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Golden Cactus Brewing
- Earth Day Film Screening: “The Secret Pollinators” - April 22, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m., at the Harrison Museum of African American Culture
- Earth Day Upcycked Succulent Workshop: April 22 at 6 p.m. at Well Hung Vineyard
- Earth Day Fair & Plant Exchange: April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Finastle Library
- Virginia State Parks: Special events across all 44 Virginia State Parks until April 26
On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., WSLS will present a special report to celebrate our part of the planet, from Roanoke to the New River Valley. You can watch it on-air or wherever you stream 10 News.