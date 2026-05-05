Former principal of E.C. Glass High School to act as deputy superintendent of King George County Schools

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KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. – Former E.C. Glass High School Principal Dr. Dani Rule will take on the role of deputy superintendent at King George County Schools in July.

This comes following an abrupt resignation from his role as principal in April that left students and parents requesting transparency from the school.

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King George County Schools made the announcement on their Facebook page:

“King George County Schools is proud to welcome Dr. Daniel Rule as our new Deputy Superintendent, effective July 1, 2026! Dr. Rule joins us from Lynchburg City Schools, where he most recently served as principal of E.C. Glass High School. With 20 years of experience in public education—including 14 years in school administration—he brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to our division. Throughout his career, Dr. Rule has served as an elementary teacher and as a principal at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, demonstrating a deep commitment to student success at every stage. Please join us in welcoming Dr. Rule to King George County Schools!" ing George County Schools

Dr. Rule will start at his new position on July 1.