E.C. Glass principal’s resignation sparks calls for transparency

LYNCHBURG, Va. – E.C. Glass High School may be losing a principal many describe as a steady hand.

Dr. Dani Rule, a Lynchburg City Schools educator for 20 years, resigned following a recent administrative decision that school officials have not fully explained. Teachers and families say Rule built a school where students feel seen and held to high standards — pointing to a calmer culture, teachers who stay and programs launched under his leadership.

“E.C. Glass has been through a lot in the past few years, whether that’s the number of teachers, the condition of the building, the amount of principals they’ve had, they finally have someone who’s in that position that the kids respect,” said Kimberly, a Lynchburg City Schools parent.

Fellow parent Jibri Poe said he hopes for the best for everyone involved, even amid the uncertainty.

“I’m not sure what he spoke to having some other endeavors, or different things of that nature. I hope the best for him and hope the best for Lynchburg City Schools as well,” Poe said.

Supporters are calling for three things: a transparent explanation of who pushed for Rule’s resignation and why, a formal review of the steps that led to his departure, and serious consideration of reinstating him — so students don’t lose the continuity he provided.

“The school board is not giving us the answers they should be giving us. They’re asking us to do all these things, to trust them and understand why they’ve appointed who they did in their administration yet they’re not giving us the answers they need to feel comfortable. So we decided to do something,” Kimberly said.

For many in the community, this isn’t just about one person — it’s about keeping things steady while the district navigates change. Supporters worry that removing a trusted leader could unsettle classrooms and slow student progress.

10 News reached out to both Rule and Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent for comment. Neither had responded as of publication. The school board is expected to discuss the matter at its next meeting on Tuesday.