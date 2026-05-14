Popular restaurant to re-open at Mabry Mill on the Blue Ridge Parkway

MEADOWS OF DAN, Va. – The Blue Ridge Parkway announced Thursday that it has selected MM176, LLC for a 10-year concessions contract to provide food, beverage and retail services in the restaurant and gift shop adjacent to the historic Mabry Mill on the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The restaurant has been closed for several years, sparking complaints from businesses in nearby Meadows of Dan, which depends upon motorists stopping in the area.

The new operator is planning interior renovations in 2026 and is planning to open its food and retail services to the public in spring 2027. The Parkway awarded the new concessions contract through a competitive selection process, according to a news release from the Parkway.

“We are excited to see food service return to this historic Parkway destination and look forward to working with the new operator over the next decade at Mabry Mill,” said Tracy Swartout, Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent. “The new operator’s upcoming investment at the site builds on other recent investments, such as the rehabilitation of Matthews Cabin and a new roof and wheel on the Mill Building. As the new operator prepares for renovations, there is still much to enjoy and do at Mabry Mill and in nearby communities, such as Meadows of Dan and Floyd, where a wide variety of food services are available.”