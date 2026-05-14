Pulaski County Motorsports Park gears up for a packed summer season

PULASKI CO., Va. – Pulaski County Motorsports Park is back, and General Manager Stacy Compton wants the New River Valley to know it means business.

Nearly two months after hosting its first event, the park is planning a summer season that goes well beyond circle track racing. Concerts, car shows, rodeos, go-karts and the return of Monster Trucks are all on the schedule — and Compton said he recently finalized a deal to bring Monster Trucks back to the venue.

“Racing is obviously what the track is built for, but the facility is here to do so much more,” Compton said.

Drag strip making a comeback

One of the most anticipated returns is the drag strip. Compton said the strip is in the best shape it has been in years and he hopes to host an event there within the next 30 days.

The plan is to run circle track and drag racing on the same weekend to draw a broader crowd.

“We’re trying to incorporate the two in together on the same weekend,” Compton said. “I think if we can do that, we can potentially bring in some fans that may not necessarily have come to watch a drag race or may not necessarily come to watch a circle track but can get excited about both.”

Compton said the drag strip is open to everyone — not just seasoned racers.

“Everybody wants to see how fast or if they can outrun their buddy,” he said. “It doesn’t have to be a hot rod. It can be anything. And I think that’s the beauty of the drag strip out here with non-prep stuff — anybody can come out here and have fun.”

Affordable for families

Keeping costs down for Southwest Virginia families is a top priority for park leadership. General admission has dropped to $12, down from $20 or $25. Children 12 and under get in free, as do all veterans. Senior and college discounts are also available.

“We want people to come out here and feel like they can come out here and not break the bank,” Compton said.

Getting younger generations back to the track is another focus.

“To get the youth back out here, whether it be drag racing or circle track or go-karts or whatever it may be, that’s a big priority for us,” Compton said.

A Christmas display is coming this winter

The fun does not stop when the racing season winds down. The park is building a drive-through Christmas display set to run from Nov. 28 through Dec. 29. Compton said the display will stretch just over a mile.

The park is also working on additional fall programming, including a trunk-or-treat event and car shows.

Community buy-in growing

Compton said local businesses have stepped up to support the park’s renovation efforts, and confidence in the venue is rebuilding.

“A lot of people have stepped up and are realizing that the track is legitimate again,” he said. “It sat for a little bit of time, and anytime it sits, I think people are not 100% sure whether it’s gonna be legitimate or not.”

He said the early results have exceeded his expectations.

“I’ll be honest, it’s going a lot better than I thought, and I’m pretty excited about the future of it,” Compton said.