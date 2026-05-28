Skip to main content
Clear icon
84º
Join Insider
Trending
Gov. Spanberger removes Rector John Rocovich from Virginia Tech Board of Visitors
Have the recent rains helped water levels at SML? Appalachian Power, boater weigh in
Kyle Busch had pneumonia for 'days to weeks,' according to his death certificate

Local News

WATCH: Historic tree at Brightwell’s Mills uprooted

Paul Eldert, 10 News

AMHERST CO., Va. – Wednesday night’s storms toppled a centry’s old weeping willow in front of Brightwell’s Mill, sending the giant tree into a muddy creek.

Before and after photos show the roots torn from the bank and the trunk partially submerged.

According to the property owner, the Madison Heights community considered the tree a landmark, often gathering beneath its branches for big events.

The property owner says that once the old tree is removed, the plan is to plant a new one in its place.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.