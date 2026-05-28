WATCH: Historic tree at Brightwell’s Mills uprooted

AMHERST CO., Va. – Wednesday night’s storms toppled a centry’s old weeping willow in front of Brightwell’s Mill, sending the giant tree into a muddy creek.

Before and after photos show the roots torn from the bank and the trunk partially submerged.

According to the property owner, the Madison Heights community considered the tree a landmark, often gathering beneath its branches for big events.

The property owner says that once the old tree is removed, the plan is to plant a new one in its place.