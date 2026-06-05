Botetourt County Public Schools names new Read Mountain Middle School principal

Botetourt County Public Schools has announced Kara Halsey as its new Read Mountain Middle School principal, effective July 1.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County Public Schools has announced Kara Halsey as the new Read Mountain Middle School principal, effective July 1.

Halsey currently serves as principal of Eagle Rock Elementary School and is credited with leading school improvement efforts that targeted literacy, student achievement, staff development, and school culture.

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The school district says that under her leadership, Eagle Rock Elementary earned consecutive Virginia Department of Education Highest Achievement Awards during the 2023-24 and 2024-26 school years.

“Kara is an exceptional leader who has consistently demonstrated a commitment to student success, instructional excellence, and building strong relationships with students, staff, families, and the community,” said Dr. Janet Womack, Superintendent of Botetourt County Public Schools. “Her leadership experience, passion for learning, and understanding of our school division make her an outstanding choice to lead Read Mountain Middle School.”

Halsey earned a Bachelor of Arts in English from Hollins University and a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Radford University. She is currently pursuing a Doctorate in Education through Radford University.

Before becoming principal of Eagle Rock Elementary School, she taught English at Read Mountain Middle School, served on the school’s leadership team and taught at Salem High School.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the next principal of Read Mountain Middle School,” said Halsey. “This school has always held a special place in my heart, and I look forward to partnering with our students, staff, families, and community as we continue to build on the school’s many strengths.”