Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets Museum shows off D-Day exhibit

BLACKSBURG, Va. – It has been 82 years since one of the most important days in world history - the Allied Forces storming the beaches of Normandy to change the tide in WWII.

There are loads of connections in Virginia to D-Day, and leaders at Virginia Tech are tying some of those distinctions together with a first-of-its-kind exhibit at the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets Museum.

10 News photojournalist Greg Moore got a peek at the exhibit. You can see what it holds below: