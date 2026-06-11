Recently announced E.C. Glass High School Principal withdraws from position, LCS says

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Schools announced that an individual who was recently announced as the next principal of E.C. Glass High School has withdrawn and will not be assuming the position.

The announcement comes after LCS announced April Goff as the school’s next Principal on Wednesday.

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Lynchburg City Schools said that it respects the individual’s decision and privacy and to ensure continuity, Dr. Susan Badger will serve as interim principal beginning July 1.

Dr. Badger has served as an assistant principal at E. C. Glass since 2023. She has previous administrative experience in Danville Public Schools as an assistant principal and in Franklin County Public Schools as a division coordinator.

Additional information regarding the process for selecting a permanent principal will be shared later in the fall, LCS said.