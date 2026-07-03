Lexington Mayor Frank Friedman passes away

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Lexington Mayor Frank Friedman passed away Thursday night, according to city manager Tom Carroll.

Friedman, a dedicated public servant, was highly respected in Lexington and surrounding communities, having served as the mayor of Lexington for nearly a decade.

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Carroll said Friedman passed away with loved ones by his side.

“Lexington has lost a great man and a great leader,” Carroll told 10 News.

This comes after the Lexington City Council cancelled its regularly scheduled and public meeting on Thursday.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop.