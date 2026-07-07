Law enforcement investigating after elderly woman robbed in Lynchburg

Photo of man suspected to be involved in June 30 robbery in Lynchburg.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Law enforcement is working to identify a suspect following a robbery that occurred in Lynchburg at the end of June, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said officers responded to the 3700 block of Campbell Avenue around 9:35 p.m. on June 30 in response to a robbery. Officers found that a man had followed an elderly woman outside of a local business and proceeded to steal her wallet and knock her to the ground in the parking lot. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released.

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Authorities said they are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect:

Photo of man suspected to be involved in June 30 robbery in Lynchburg. (Copyright 2026 by Lynchburg Police Department - All rights resereved.)

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of this man, please contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit a tip online here.