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Law enforcement investigating after elderly woman robbed in Lynchburg

10 News Digital Team

Photo of man suspected to be involved in June 30 robbery in Lynchburg. (Copyright 2026 by Lynchburg Police Department - All rights resereved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Law enforcement is working to identify a suspect following a robbery that occurred in Lynchburg at the end of June, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said officers responded to the 3700 block of Campbell Avenue around 9:35 p.m. on June 30 in response to a robbery. Officers found that a man had followed an elderly woman outside of a local business and proceeded to steal her wallet and knock her to the ground in the parking lot. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. She has since been released.

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Authorities said they are now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect:

Photo of man suspected to be involved in June 30 robbery in Lynchburg. (Copyright 2026 by Lynchburg Police Department - All rights resereved.)

If you have any information regarding this incident or the identity of this man, please contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit a tip online here.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.