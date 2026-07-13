Blue Ridge Marathon generates more than $2 million for Roanoke Valley economy

ROANOKE, Va. – The Blue Ridge Marathon generated more than $2 million in economic impact for the Roanoke Valley this year, according to the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

The event attracted 3,042 runners from 41 states and five countries, a 10% increase in participation compared with last year.

Organizers said the marathon generated $2,019,872 million in new spending in the region, marking a 16% increase in economic impact year over year.

Pete Eshelman, the director of The Roanoke Outside Foundation, said the economic impact reflects money brought into the community by visitors, not spending by local participants.

“What we’re talking about is new money coming into the community,” Eshelman said. “People from outside of the Roanoke region coming and staying in hotels, spending their money in restaurants and visiting the train museum or Center in the Square.”

Since its inception, the Blue Ridge Marathon has generated approximately $15 million in economic impact for the Roanoke Valley, according to organizers.