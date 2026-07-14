Man arrested after assault leads to shots fired, car accident in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man was arrested after an assault while driving led to a shots-fired incident and a car accident, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they, along with the Lynchburg Fire Department, responded to a report of an overturned vehicle in the 1300 block of Martin Street around 8 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, they found a man and a woman who were occupying the car. The man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said they later determined that the man was the one driving when the crash occurred. An investigation found that he was driving recklessly while reportedly assaulting the woman. During this time, the man suffered a gunshot wound.

As a result, law enforcement said they arrested 32-year-old Corey Beaddles and charged him with the following:

assault and battery

reckless driving

abduction

attempted malicious wounding

A firearm was also obtained at the scene, and police are not seeking any additional suspects. Police also said there is no ongoing threat to the community.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Lynchburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online at here.