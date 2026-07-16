Bedford County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in locating wanted man

BEDFORD CO., Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man who ran from deputies attempting a traffic stop.

According to officials, the suspect fled on foot from his vehicle in the area of Quarles Road and Union Church Road in the Thaxton area of Bedford.

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The suspect has been identified as Roger Lee Ray, who is described as a 6-foot-tall white male who weighs 262 pounds. Ray has brown hair and brown eyes.

Ray is wanted on a capias, driving while suspended, and additional charges related to this incident, officials say.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts or Ray to contact 540-586-7827. There is no immediate danger to the public related to this incident.