VSP investigating multi-vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality in Wythe County

WYTHE CO., Va. – Virginia State Police told 10 News on Thursday that it was investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Wythe County on Monday.

According to officials, the crash occurred at 6:20 p.m. on the 2000 block of Cove Road when a 2015 Suzuki Motorcycle driven by 54-year-old Leonard Heldreth was traveling Northbound on Cove Road and crossed the center line and hit a 2000 Ford F-150 traveling southbound head-on.

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Heldreth, a Wythe County resident, died as a result of the crash. The condition or whether there were any other individuals in the 2000 Ford F-150 besides the driver were not given to 10 News by VSP.