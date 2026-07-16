Students build skills for the future with Roanoke City Public Schools

ROANOKE, Va. – Many kids from Roanoke City Public Schools got to celebrate their achievements after a month-long manufacturing camp Thursday.

“Dream it Work it, Build it” is a summer program offered by Roanoke City Public Schools at the Charles W. Day Technical Education Center.

This program helps kids with special needs gain hands-on experience in the world of manufacturing.

The effort is part of a National Program Called “Spark Force” that works with local partners across the country to open doors in manufacturing for young people who might not otherwise get the chance.

During the program, campers got the opportunity to weld items such as toolboxes and lamps, and even got to take what they made home to their families.

Here’s what campers and their teacher had to say about it.

“When you spend time with them and learning their strengths and their weaknesses, you can always, just like any student you build on their strengths and that helps to build the weakness by implementing them as well,” Jess Traux, Work-Based Learning Coordinator for Roanoke City Public Schools, said.

“I feel like the biggest takeaway from this place is that, if you’re unsure about what you want to do for a career path, try.... It’s a small piece of the big picture, but that small piece just might be what you need to fill in your big picture,” Xzavier Stokes, a Junior at William Fleming High School, said.

For more information, click here.