Suspect arrested following domestic disturbance and standoff in Bassett

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested a man after a domestic disturbance and standoff on Wednesday.

According to officials, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Pritt Place Lane in Bassett for a reported domestic disturbance.

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Upon arrival, deputies encountered a female victim who reported that she had been physically assaulted and prevented from leaving the residence during a domestic-related incident.

During the initial response, the suspect retreated into the residence and refused to comply with repeated requests from law enforcement to exit. As the investigation unfolded, law enforcement learned that the suspect had access to a firearm. Due to the suspect’s refusal to cooperate, additional resources were requested.

Members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene.

Crisis negotiators were able to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution after one hour when the suspect voluntarily exited the residence and surrendered to law enforcement.

As a result of the investigation, Samuel W. Draper was arrested and charged with:

Assault and Battery Against a Family or Household Member, in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-57.2

Abduction, in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-47

Obstruction of Justice, in violation of Virginia Code § 18.2-460

Draper was transported to the Henry County Adult Detention Center, where he appeared before a magistrate and was ordered to be held without bond