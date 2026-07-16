Racers praise Roanoke for the courses and support during U.S. Mountain Bike Championships

ROANOKE, Va. – Though the course may be rocky in places, riders in the 2026 USA Cycling Endurance Mountain Bike National Championships say they really like competing in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Though there is praise for the courses at Carvins Cove and Explore Park, the riders say Elmwood Park in downtown Roanoke is uniquely satisfying.

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"Oh, it was great. I love being here in downtown Roanoke," said racer Thomas Savage.

Roanoke had to compete with other cities to attract Cycling USA, as many regions would like to be known as the home of the National Championships. Riders say they can feel the love.

"The whole community just embraces the riders and the whole cycling scene and USA Cycling National Championships to the area," racer Robert Marion said.

In particular, they like the downtown short course where the fans can see most of the race from a single place on the course.

“It’s incredible to feel that warmth and welcomeness and with the way they set the courses and being prepared," Marion said.

That love is not lost on USA Cycling – which is bringing the races back for a third year in 2027.

Kyle Knott with USA Cycling said he likes the downtown venue because of the way spectators can enjoy the racing.

"I think the access to it, I mean you can be in your office, you can see it from the windows, Carilion can watch it out their windows, you can walk downtown, you can go have something to eat and come in here and then you’re inches away from where the riders are racing, whereas a lot of times in mountain bike, they go off into the woods, you don’t see them for a while," Knott said.

And from here, riders can already see all the way to next year.

"The folks here in Roanoke have just done a stellar job with everything," Savage said.

"Doing an incredible job and looking forward to it being back for 2027," said Marion.