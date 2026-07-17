Target recalls children’s sandals

Target is recalling thousands of children’s shoes that were found to pose a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission alert involves sandals made by Cat & Jack that were sold nationwide in stores and online.

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They feature decorative pearls that can fall off, and possibly be swallowed.

Cat & Jack sandals recalled by Target (WSLS)

Target says there have been 23 reports of detached pearls, but no injuries so far.

Customers can return the sandals for a refund, and full details are at this link to the Consumer Produce Safety Commission website.