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Target recalls children’s sandals

CPSC: Cat & Jack sandals pose a choking hazard

Dawn Ennis, WSLS

Target recalls Cat & Jack children's sandals. (Consumer Product Safety Commission, Copyright 2026 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

Target is recalling thousands of children’s shoes that were found to pose a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission alert involves sandals made by Cat & Jack that were sold nationwide in stores and online.

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They feature decorative pearls that can fall off, and possibly be swallowed.

Cat & Jack sandals recalled by Target (WSLS)

Target says there have been 23 reports of detached pearls, but no injuries so far.

Customers can return the sandals for a refund, and full details are at this link to the Consumer Produce Safety Commission website.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.