Target recalls children’s sandals
CPSC: Cat & Jack sandals pose a choking hazard
Target is recalling thousands of children’s shoes that were found to pose a choking hazard.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission alert involves sandals made by Cat & Jack that were sold nationwide in stores and online.
They feature decorative pearls that can fall off, and possibly be swallowed.
Target says there have been 23 reports of detached pearls, but no injuries so far.
Customers can return the sandals for a refund, and full details are at this link to the Consumer Produce Safety Commission website.
Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.