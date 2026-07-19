Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament in support of first responders tees off July 24

The annual Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament for first responders is being held Friday, July 24 at the Blue Ridge Golf Club. The tournament is free for all first responders.

Lindsay Honeycutt, who helps organize the event, says the tournament gives first responders a good outlet to take a break from the demands of their jobs.

“The jobs that they have as first responders is very difficult. They have long hours. They have strange hours working in the middle of the night. It was an opportunity for us to just show them that we do care, they are important and they matter to us,” Honeycutt said.

The tournament has been held for more than 20 years, but only recently did the focus shift to first responders. Honeycutt says they did this to show their appreciation for all they do for our communities.

“About three years ago, because of the current state of affairs, a lot of our first responders felt like they were unappreciated or underappreciated. So, we took the position that we would like to show them that they are important and we do care,” Honeycutt said.

This year’s tournament includes a $10,000 hole-in-one reward and cash prizes for winners. Community members are also welcome and can enter for $60 per person or $240 per team.