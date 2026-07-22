Newport Volunteer Rescue Squad hosts golf tournament fundraiser at Castle Rock Golf Club

The tournament will feature prizes for first-, second- and third-place finishers. Mulligans and Red T’s will also be available for purchase, adding extra fun — and extra fundraising — to the day on the course.

The Newport Volunteer Rescue Squad is teaming up with golfers for a good cause. The squad is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser Saturday, July 25, 2026, at Castle Rock Golf Club in Pembroke with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m.

The tournament will feature prizes for first-, second- and third-place finishers. Mulligans and Red T’s will also be available for purchase, adding extra fun — and extra fundraising — to the day on the course. (WSLS)

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Teams of four can register for $250 per team. Only 10 spots remain, making it a limited opportunity for golfers looking to hit the links while supporting their local emergency medical services.

“Every donation, big or small, helps us continue providing emergency medical services to our community,” said 1st Lt. Rose Cayton Sexton of the Newport Volunteer Rescue Squad. “Your generosity directly supports our squad and helps us maintain the equipment, training, and resources needed to serve Newport and the surrounding area.”

The tournament will feature prizes for first-, second- and third-place finishers. Mulligans and Red T’s will also be available for purchase, adding extra fun — and extra fundraising — to the day on the course.

National Window and Door is among the event’s sponsors, helping make the tournament possible.

Golfers interested in registering can contact Ted at captain@newportrescue.com or by text at (540) 392-6494. More information is also available at newportrescue.com.