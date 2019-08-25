Student with loaded gun found after fight at high school football game

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - A loaded handgun was found after an incident between two minors at a high school football game in Pittsylvania County on Friday night.

According to Pittsylvania County officials, during a Dan River and G.W. high school football game, a student from Dan River High School and a student from G.W. High School got into a physical altercation.

Witnesses say one of the students was armed with a small pistol. The student from Dan River High School fled into the woods, where he was caught by deputies.

During a search of the area, deputies found a fanny pack that had a loaded handgun.

Both students were taken to Chatham before being released to their parents.

The investigation will continue, and petitions are expected to be filed against both minors.

