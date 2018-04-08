Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Danville after domestic dispute, police say

DANVILLE, Va. - A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting early Sunday after he allegedly attacked a woman, Danville police said.

Officers said they were called to the 2300 block of North Main Street for a report of a domestic assault in the parking lot of a business. However, the victim, a 22-year-old woman, called police as they were on their way and said she left the area in an attempt to escape her attacker.

Police said the woman went to her home in the 200 block of Sunset Drive, but was followed by the man who attacked her. He then tried to force his way into her home, police said.

When police arrived to the home, they said they approached the man to arrest him but he ignored their commands to stop, got into a vehicle and drove into a nearby wooded area, where he again refused their commands to show his hands and exit his car.

Police said in an effort to safely apprehend the man as he exited his vehicle, a Taser was deployed, but did not make contact.

The suspect turned on officers in a threatening manner, police said, so officers fired at him.

The suspect was taken to Sovah Health, where he was pronounced dead.

Danville Police Department officials said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative assignment, in accordance with policy, and the shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.