14 apartments ventillated, several residents treated by EMS after gas leak at Forest apartment complex

FOREST, Va. – The Forest Fire Department announced Tuesday that it treated and released several patients on the scene after a reported gas leak at the Spring Creek Apartments on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, first responders responded to the reports of a gas leak at 5:30 p.m. and arrived on the scene, and began speaking to residents while locating a source of the leak.

Multiple residents complained of headaches, and the TL Officer reported high levels of VOC (Volatile Organic Compound), to the point that the monitor was alarming.

The building was evacuated, and the source was found to be improper storage of fuel and snow removal equipment. EMS on scene treated several patients and released all of them.

Crews used 5 battery-powered ventilation fans to ventilate 14 apartments on this side of the building before allowing residents to return.