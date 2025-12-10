More rain and snow showers before the end of the week

ROANOKE, Va. – A few isolated showers are possible through the middle of the day as temperatures slowly warm into the 40s. It will be cold and slick out there for the first half of the morning.

Forecast

Zone by zone temperatures get into the mid and upper 40s this afternoon. This will allow a lot of the snow on the ground to melt.

Forecast

We are tracking our next front, which will bring in a few showers through the middle of the day.

12pm Today

By mid-afternoon, the chance for scattered showers increases with a wintry mix building in along parts of the Blue Ridge.

4pm Today

After the front pushes past, our winds increase. Gusts between 20 and 30mph will be out and about through the remainder of the day and into the night.

Gusty

Winter weather alerts are in place for parts of West Virginia. Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties are under a blizzard warning as half a foot of snow is likely to fall with winds gusting up to 45 mph.

Travel along parts of the Highlands and even into the NRV could be a bit treacherous later Wednesday night.

Alerts

Snowfall takes over by 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Blue Ridge.

8pm Tonight

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.