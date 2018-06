MONROE COUNTY, W. Va. - Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters are trying to prevent construction in Monroe County, West Virginia.

Three people with Appalachians Against Pipelines have been arrested after locking themselves to drilling equipment on Route 219.

According to the group, witnesses are telling them police threatened to use tasers, pepper spray and batons.

State police arrived on scene just before 8 a.m. Monday.

