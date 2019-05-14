National Women's Health Week: How to know if you're up to date on tests, vaccinations

ROANOKE, Va. - Preventive care and keeping vaccinations up to date is a key part of improving your health.

Mother's Day kicked off National Women's Health Week.

10 News is working for you all this week to help you get started on living a healthier life. During National Women's Health Week each year, millions of women take steps to improve their health. The week serves as a reminder for women to make their health a priority and build positive health habits for life.

Where do you start?

The office of women's health has a great online survey that can create a customized goal sheet for you.

Take the survey here.

A well-woman visit with your doctor is an important way to stay healthy. It includes a full checkup and focuses on preventive care. You may get shots, screenings, or tests in addition to counseling about a healthy lifestyle and your risk for certain health conditions. Most insurance plans cover well-woman visits at no cost to you.

The office of women's health has a great online tool that breaks down living healthy by age. Each age group gives you a checklist to go over with your doctor, including tests, vaccines and medications.





