WATCH LIVE: President Trump speaking at March for Life rally

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump will become the first sitting president to address the March for Life when he takes the stage Friday at the annual anti-abortion gathering in the nation’s capital.

As he heads into the 2020 election, the move is Trump’s latest nod to the white evangelical voters who have proven to be among his most loyal backers. And it makes clear that Trump is counting on the support of his base of conservative activists to help bring him across the finish line.

Past presidents who opposed abortion, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, steered clear of personally attending the march to avoid being too closely associated with demonstrators eager to outlaw the procedure.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released the following statement for March for Life:

“President Trump has led the most pro-life administration in American history,” said McDaniel. "Today, he marks yet another historic moment by becoming the first sitting president to address the March for Life in person. Our Party is proud to stand with those who are marching on behalf of those who cannot stand or speak up for themselves: the unborn child. We champion our President as he works to build a culture of life and a future where every life, born and unborn, is celebrated, cherished, and protected.”