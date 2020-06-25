Disney reworking Splash Mountain, leaving ‘Song of the South’ inspiration

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the future, “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” won’t be greeting those who survive the 50-foot plunge at Splash Mountain.

Disney announced Thursday that it’s reworking the ride at both Disney World and Disneyland to take inspiration from the 2009 film, “The Princess and the Frog.”

The ride’s current inspiration, “Song of the South” has called been called “not appropriate in today’s world,” by former Disney CEO Bob Iger and now, it appears Disney is taking more action to remove the 1946 movie’s footprint from its parks.

The newly imagined ride will pick up this story of “The Princess and the Frog” after the final kiss, and join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure – featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance, according to Disney.

The image in this article is an artist concept of what the reworked ride could look like, not what its guaranteed to look like.

Disney said it’s been working on this project since last year and that it will soon develop a timeline for when the transformation can start to take shape.