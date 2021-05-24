Floyd's death laid bare the 'Minnesota Paradox' of racism

People march for the one year anniversary of George Floyd's death on Sunday, May 23, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa)

MINNEAPOLIS – George Floyd's death under a white Minneapolis police officer's knee severely tarnished Minnesota's reputation as a progressive state on matters of race. Many Black residents say it was never deserved in the first place.

The state's seemingly polite exterior, exemplified by the nickname “Minnesota Nice," has long concealed some of the country’s worst racial disparities — especially when it comes to employment, housing and education. As the state on Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Floyd’s death, residents are still debating whether anything has changed — or will.

Marvin Anderson, 81, an activist working to revive the historically Black neighborhood of Rondo in St. Paul, endured explicit acts of racism while living in the Deep South, then returned to his native Minnesota, where he and other Black residents were subjected to less-confrontational slights and microaggressions. He saw Floyd's tragic death a year ago as an opportunity to repair the “mildew and rotting timber” of America's foundation, but now questions whether Minnesota — despite its progressive reputation — will be able to lead the way.

Ad

“Minnesota has the capacity, the skill, the intelligence to do better, and that’s what hurts more than anything,” Anderson said. "If there’s one state where you might be able to solve these problems and set an example that other states could follow, it would be Minnesota.”

Samuel Myers Jr., director of the Roy Wilkins Center for Human Relations and Social Justice at the University of Minnesota, has spent years documenting what he calls “The Minnesota Paradox.”

The state boasts high levels of educational attainment, world-class medical care such as the Mayo Clinic, shopping magnets such as the Mall of America, a vibrant arts scene, and big philanthropy-minded employers like 3M, Best Buy, General Mills and Target.

All that helps make Minnesota a great place for white residents. But Myers has also documented how different it is for many Black residents:

— The graduation rate for high school students hit a historic high of nearly 84% in 2019. But for Black students, it was below 70%. And while two-thirds of white students met state reading proficiency standards, only a third of Black students did.

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad