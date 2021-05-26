In Minnesota, move to sidestep locals in prosecuting police

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2020, file photo, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, right, addresses reporters outside the Hennepin County Family Justice Center in Minneapolis. Ellison resisted calls for weeks to take over the prosecution of the white suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. He finally did so last week after one countyprosecutor quit the case and a second asked him to step in. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison resisted calls for weeks to take over the prosecution of the white suburban Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. He finally did so last week after one county prosecutor quit the case and a second asked him to step in.

The move satisfied many activists who hope Ellison — fresh off winning a murder conviction for the police officer who killed George Floyd — will file more serious charges in Wright's case. It also fueled expectations that Minnesota may more frequently bypass local prosecutors who activists complain undercharge police officers or don't charge them at all.

Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, is throwing his support behind the idea, one that several other states are also exploring.

“I just know that the community, especially when it involves a police-involved shooting, feels much more comfortable if it’s a third party or an independent prosecutor,” he said this week in an interview on Minneapolis' KMOJ-FM, a radio station with a largely Black listenership.

In the year since Floyd's death, bills have been introduced in Minnesota and several other states to transfer jurisdiction over excessive force cases or officer-involved deaths from local prosecutors to either state attorneys general or special prosecutors, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, though most of them haven't passed.

Maine has long given its attorney general sole power in such cases. The state's attorney general issue regular reports on whether deadly force encounters were justified — typically finding that they were.

In New York, a recent change in state law gave Attorney General Letitia James jurisdiction over all deaths involving police. Previously, she was limited to investigating cases in which the person killed was unarmed, and she had the option of passing them back to local district attorneys. Colorado and Virginia have also given their attorneys general more authority to investigate and prosecute such cases since Floyd's death, said Amber Widgery, a law enforcement policy expert with the NCSL.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser used his new powers last August to open a “patterns and practices” investigation into potential constitutional rights violations by the Aurora Police Department. That move buttressed the investigation his office was already conducting into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was injected with the sedative ketamine after Aurora police stopped him while he was walking home from a store in 2019.

