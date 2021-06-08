2 face arraignment in road-rage shooting that killed boy, 6

California Highway Patrol Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand talks at the podium during a news conference Monday, June 7, 2021, and is joined by Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer third from left and other officials in Costa Mesa, Calif. A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a Southern California freeway, authorities said. (AP Photo/Amy Taxin)

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A Southern California couple could face a murder charge over a road rage shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy last month on a freeway, authorities said.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were expected to be arraigned Tuesday in the death of Aiden Leos, who was shot as his mother drove him to kindergarten on May 21 in Orange County, southeast of Los Angeles.

According to accounts from the mother and witnesses who stopped to help her, another car cut her off and she responded with a hand gesture and the car slipped in behind her and someone inside fired a shot through the rear of her car.

California Highway Patrol officials have said that the road rage violence stemmed from “a perceived unsafe lane change.”

Highway patrol Capt. Mike Harris said Monday that he spoke to Aiden’s mother about the arrests.

“I FaceTimed her,” he said. “I let her know what had taken place. She was very emotional.”

Eriz and Lee, who were living together as boyfriend and girlfriend, were arrested Sunday in Costa Mesa in Orange County. Authorities found a gun and car believed to have been used in the shooting but they weren't at the arrest site, highway patrol Assistant Chief Don Goodbrand told reporters Monday.

Eriz and Lee were jailed for lack of $1 million bail each and it was not immediately clear whether they had attorneys to speak for them.

