McDonald’s may close dining rooms again due to rise in COVID-19 cases

McDonald’s may be closing its dining rooms doors yet again to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, according to WDIV reporting.

As coronavirus cases rise, the fast-food chain said it’s considering whether to only offer drive-thru and pick-up.

In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, McDonald’s restaurants closed their dining rooms and play areas. While many restaurants have started reopening their dining rooms in May 2021, not all of them have reopened.

The fast-food chain has already provided instructions to franchises located in areas that are heavily affected by the Delta COVID-19 variant, a variant that is more than two times as contagious as previous variants.