WATCH: Boulder crashes into Hawaii home, barely misses woman

A boulder crashed into a home in Honolulu over the weekend, just barely missing a woman as it slammed through the wall.

The miraculous moment was all caught on camera, showing just how close of a call it was.

Officials say the boulder, about five feet in height and width, crashed through a living room then through another wall and ended up in a bedroom.

Luckily, the four people inside the home were not hurt. The family says they moved into the home just this month.

At this time, it’s unclear where the boulder came from or what caused it to crash into the home.

The investigation remains ongoing.