The Latest: Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 4 as Florida prepares for evacuations

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, shows Hurricane Milton. (NOAA via AP)

Hurricane Milton has rapidly strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane on a path toward Florida population centers including Tampa and Orlando, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.

Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will relocate to the New Orleans area ahead of Sunday’s game against the Saints

They plan to leave Tampa on Tuesday morning, the team announced in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Monday game against the Nashville Predators has been canceled. That game has been rescheduled from Sept. 27 because of Hurricane Helene.

Milton rapidly strengthened in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and was forecast to become a Category 5 storm on a path toward Florida, threatening a dangerous storm surge in Tampa Bay and setting the stage for potential mass evacuations less than two weeks after a catastrophic Hurricane Helene swamped the coastline.

A hurricane warning was issued for parts of Mexico’s Yucatan state, and much of Florida’s west coast was under hurricane and storm surge watches. Florida’s Lake Okeechobee, which often floods during intense storms, was also under a hurricane watch.

Milton was a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph (250 kph) Monday morning over the southern Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said. It was forecast to become a Category 5 hurricane later Monday with winds greater than 157 mph (250 kph) and become a large hurricane over the eastern Gulf.

Its center could come ashore Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area, and it could remain a hurricane as it moves across central Florida toward the Atlantic Ocean.

Tampa Bay is scrambling to clear damage from Helene before Milton makes landfall

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that it was imperative that messes from Helene be cleaned up ahead of Milton’s arrival so they don’t become dangerous flying projectiles.

More than 300 vehicles picked up debris Sunday but encountered a locked landfill gate when they tried to drop it off. State troopers used a rope tied to a pickup truck and busted it open, DeSantis said.

“We don’t have time for bureaucracy and red tape,” DeSantis said. “We have to get the job done.”

