What to know about the trial of an ex-Michigan cop charged in the killing of a Black motorist

FILE - A TV display shows Patrick Lyoya as video evidence of a Grand Rapids police officer struggling with and shooting Patrick Lyoya is shown at Grand Rapids City Hall in Grand Rapids, Mich., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. (Grand Rapids Police Department via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The trial of a former Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in the killing of a 26-year-old Black man is set to begin in Grand Rapids, three years after the case sparked weeks of protest and national outrage.

Patrick Lyoya, a Congolese immigrant who sought refuge with his family in the U.S. to flee violence in his home country, was fatally shot by former officer Christopher Schurr, who is white.

Lyoya was shot in the back of the head while facedown on the ground following a traffic stop. Schurr’s attorneys argue he acted in self-defense.

Opening statements in the trial begin Monday in downtown Grand Rapids and the trial is expected to last at least a week.

Here is what to know.

What happened?

Schurr pulled over a vehicle driven by Lyoya over improper license plates on a rainy morning April 4, 2022, in a Grand Rapids residential neighborhood.

Body camera footage and dash camera footage shows Lyoya run from Schurr after the officer asks for his driver's license. Schurr tackles Lyoya and a struggle ensues as Schurr attempts to shoot his Taser at Lyoya.

Schurr’s body camera footage appears to show Lyoya reaching for the officer’s Taser. The body camera footage goes out before the shooting.

A passenger of the vehicle recorded a video. The cellphone footage shows the officer tell Lyoya to let go of the Taser multiple times.

While Lyoya is facedown on the ground and Schurr is on top of him, the officer takes out his firearm and shoots Lyoya in the back of the head.

Who was Patrick Lyoya?

Lyoya’s family has said he came to the U.S. to get away from prolonged civil unrest involving several rebel groups vying for control of territories in the mineral-rich eastern Congo. He was raising two children in Grand Rapids, a city of around 200,000 people located about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

After fleeing violence back home, Lyoya ultimately joined a list of names of Black immigrants who sought better lives in the U.S. only to suffer abuse or death at the hands of law enforcement.

Before him, there was Botham Jean, Amadou Diallo and Abner Louima, all men whose cases increased awareness around the global impact of systemic racism in policing.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, the civil rights leader who eulogized Lyoya at his 2022 funeral, noted then that Lyoya was killed on April 4, the anniversary of the 1968 assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Lyoya came to America in search of a better life and “ran into an America that we know too well,” Sharpton said.

Lyoya’s killing prompted weeks of protest in the west Michigan city and calls to reform the police department.

Who is Christopher Schurr?

Schurr, now 34, was fired by the police department shortly after he was charged with one count of second-degree murder in June 2022.

He had worked for the department for seven years.

Schurr has said he acted in self-defense while prosecutors say the use of lethal force was unnecessary and excessive. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

How significant is the Taser?

The role of the Taser is likely to play a significant role in Schurr's defense. Prosecutors have argued the Taser already had been deployed and therefore did not pose a threat to Schurr.

Tasers are generally considered non-lethal by police but the narrative often flips when handled by someone who is not law enforcement, said Ian Adams, a professor of criminology at the University of South Carolina.

Whether Schurr gave proper warning of his use of lethal force also will likely be of note to the jury, Adams said.

“In the video, you can hear the officer say, ‘Drop the taser,’ which is a command," Adams said. “But whether or not it’s a warning that an officer is about to use lethal force is going to be contested.”

“This is a highly salient case in U.S. policing right now,” Adams said.

Charles Joe Key, who has testified as a consulting witness in police use of force in a different Michigan case, said the Taser can still cause pain and could have incapacitated Schurr even after it had been discharged. Key expected the physical struggle the two engaged in will likely be another factor of Schurr’s defense.

“Given the officer's continued attempts to have the person quit, let go of the Taser, etcetera, then it would be a reasonable analysis by the officer that the person would continue to fight,” Key said.

Associated Press writer Fernanda Figueroa in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.