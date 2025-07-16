Florida State student accused in a mass shooting is set to go to trial in November

Public defender Peter Mills and prosecutor Jack Campbell appear before Second Judicial Circuit Judge Lance Neff during a case management conference in Tallahassee, Fla. on Wednesday, July 16, 2025 in the case of Phoenix Ikner, a Florida State University student accused of carrying out a mass shooting on campus. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, Pool)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The trial for the Florida State University student accused of killing two people and wounding six others in a mass shooting on campus in April is set to go to trial this November.

At a case management conference in a Tallahassee courthouse on Wednesday, Second Judicial Circuit Judge Lance Neff set jury selection in the case of 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner to begin Nov. 3.

Ikner's attorney, public defender Peter Mills, said he needs more time to delve into the case, which involves extensive video surveillance footage and witness testimony.

“I object to that, judge,” Mills said of the trial schedule. “I am still investigating the case. My client's entitled to effective assistance of counsel.”

Neff indicated he's open to hearing out Mills' concerns, saying, “we can talk about what what you need” in order to investigate the case.

As far as the prosecution, Second District State Attorney Jack Campbell said, “we'll be ready.”

Ikner faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is the stepson of a local sheriff’s deputy, and investigators say he used his stepmother’s former service weapon to carry out the shooting.

___ Kate Payne is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.