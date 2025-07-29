Police release picture of man wanted for questioning in investigation into Devil's Den park killings

The trail head to the Devil's Den trail at Devils Den State Park remains closed Monday, July 28, 2025, in West Fork, Ark. Police in Arkansas are searching for a suspect in the deaths of a couple who investigators said were attacked while on the wooded walking trail with their two young daughters. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas police released a photo Tuesday of a man wanted for questioning in the investigation into the weekend killing of a married couple in front of their children at Devil's Den State Park.

The image released by state police doesn't show the man's face, and comes a day after police released a composite sketch of a person of interest. Details about the attack, including how the couple was killed or a motive for the killing, remained scarce.

Police say killer likely injured during attack

Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were found dead on a walking trail Saturday at Devil's Den, 2,500-acre state park in northwest Arkansas. Their daughters, who are 7 and 9, were not hurt and are being cared for by family members, authorities have said.

Police have not said how the couple were killed, but said Monday night the killer likely was injured during the attack.

Authorities have asked the public to report tips and urged trailgoers who were at Devil’s Den on Saturday to look through their photos and videos for possible images of the suspect. State police said they have received “numerous calls” but have released few details about the investigation, including whether they believe the killer is still in the area.

The FBI said Monday its Little Rock field office is assisting with the investigation.

Police release photo and composite sketch

Police have not identified the killer, but have provided a description, the composite sketch and the photo of a person of interest.

The photo was provided by a witness who was at Devil's Den State Park Saturday, police said. The photo was taken from behind and does not show the person of interest's face.

Officials described the suspect as a white male wearing dark shorts, a dark ball cap, sunglasses and fingerless gloves. He was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan with a license plate partly covered by tape.

The car, possibly a Mazda, may have been traveling on nearby State Highway 170 or State Highway 220.

Victims had just moved to Arkansas

Clinton and Cristen Brink had just moved from South Dakota to the small city of Prairie Grove in northwest Arkansas. Their water had been connected less than two weeks ago, Mayor David Faulk said.

Clinton Brink had been scheduled to start a job as a milk delivery driver Monday in the nearby Fayetteville area, according to Hiland Dairy, his employer. Cristen Brink had been licensed as a nurse in Montana and South Dakota before moving to Arkansas.

“Clinton and Cristen died heroes protecting their little girls, and they deserve justice,” the Brink family said in a statement. "They will forever live in all of our hearts.”

Police ask public for photos from park day of attack

Devil’s Den is located near West Fork, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, the state capital.

In addition to images from the park the day of the attack, police are asking local residents to review any security or game camera footage for unusual activity or images matching the vehicle.

Devil's Den is known for its hiking trails and rock formations, and is a short drive from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and Walmart’s Bentonville headquarters.

Trails remained closed at the park on Tuesday. Rangers stepped up patrols at the park following the attack.