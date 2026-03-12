What to know about Reform Judaism after an attack on one of its largest US synagogues

Law enforcement respond to a call at Temple Israel synagogue on Thursday, March 12, 2026, in West Bloomfield Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Corey Williams)

The Michigan synagogue that came under attack Thursday is part of Reform Judaism, the largest branch of the religion in North America, which emphasizes progressive values such as social justice and gender equality.

According to the Union for Reform Judaism, Temple Israel's congregation is the second-largest in the denomination.

The synagogue was founded in 1941 in Detroit and relocated to suburban West Bloomfield in the 1980s. The congregation counts about 3,500 families and over 12,000 members, according to the temple's website. It has a calendar full of social, educational and religious activities.

It was the latest in a spate of recent attacks targeting religious buildings — which has intensified fear among religious leaders and worshippers worldwide.

Here's what to know about the Jewish community in Michigan.

What is Reform Judaism

The Reform denomination, part of the wider progressive Judaism, values Jewish tradition along with the use of reason and individual conscience.

Rabbis, leaders and practitioners often support social and racial justice along with gender equality and LGBTQ+ people.

According to Temple Israel's website, its mission is to “be an inclusive congregation that demonstrates respect for the needs of all,” valuing each person as “created in the image of God."

Women can become rabbis in Reform communities. And in contrast to the rules in more traditional denominations, Reform rabbis are allowed to perform interfaith marriages.

The movement's roots date to 19th century

It traces its roots to Jewish communities in Germany and the United States in the 19th century. Original founders moved away from traditional ceremonial observances and literal interpretations of the Hebrew Bible and instead emphasized the use of reason and modern scholarship.

Still, many congregations incorporate Hebrew worship, and some practitioners embrace traditional practices such as keeping kosher and wearing a kippah, or traditional skullcap.

Reform Jewish leaders have long supported the state of Israel and sent a message of “solidarity with our Israeli siblings” after the outbreak of the Iran war.

At the same time, its leaders have criticized specific actions by Israeli leaders, such as a proposed judicial overhaul by the current government as well as gender segregation at the prayer site next to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. Some Reform rabbis have criticized Israel's handling of the invasion of Gaza and the distribution of food aid there.

Reform Judaism has nearly 850 congregations in the United States and Canada, with more than 1,200 congregations and 2 million members worldwide, according to the Union for Reform Judaism. It also has a small presence in Israel, where many Jews are secular and those who are religious mostly belong to Orthodox communities.

The Union for Reform Judaism is the main organization for Reform congregations, with separate organizations for rabbis, cantors and policy advocacy.

What Reform leaders are saying

The attack came less than two weeks after gunshots were fired at a Reform synagogue in Toronto. In January, an arsonist targeted another Reform synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Union for Reform Judaism issued a statement Thursday in solidarity with the “injured, heroic security officer” in Michigan, and all those affected.

“A synagogue is meant to be a sanctuary — a place of prayer, learning, and community. Violence and antisemitism have no place in our society," the statement said.

“We stand with the Temple Israel community and with the entire greater Detroit Jewish community, praying for healing, safety, and strength,” it said. “In the face of hate, we remain committed to building communities rooted in dignity, justice, and peace.”

