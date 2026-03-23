Air Canada flight collides with a Port Authority vehicle at New York's LaGuardia Airport

An Air Canada Jet sits on the runway at LaGuardia Airport, Monday, March 23, 2026, after colliding with a Port Authority vehicle in New York. (AP Photo/Ryan Murphy)

NEW YORK – An Air Canada flight collided with a Port Authority vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport, according to authorities.

The New York Police Department confirmed the collision but could not immediately offer additional information.

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A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a plane that crashed into a vehicle on the runway at 11:38 p.m. Additional information was not immediately available.

The Federal Aviation Administration's National Airspace System website reported LaGuardia has closed.

Multiple videos taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed the jet with severe damage to the front of the aircraft.