Police ask public for help, seek suspects in Texas shooting that killed 2 teens, wounded 10 others

AMARILLO, Texas – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a shooting at a party in Amarillo, Texas, that killed two teenagers and wounded 10 other people.

City authorities say they are looking for two people who opened fire at an apartment complex at about 2 a.m. Saturday and are asking local residents to check their doorbell and surveillance cameras for any unusual activity around that time. Details on a motive were not released.

Recommended Videos

Surveillance video released by police shows two suspects opening fire at the outside of an apartment. Yelling and screaming follow, then more gunshots ring out.

“When I looked outside and came outside it was complete chaos,” neighbor Phillip Thrasher told KTVT-TV. ”I mean there was kids running everywhere, just screaming and running. They didn’t even know where they were running to, you know. And then moms and dads showed up and came to their kids’ rescues. The ones that could, the ones that couldn’t were so upset. I mean there was nothing you could do.”

Amarillo police said two teens, ages 16 and 17, were killed and 10 others injured. The conditions of the wounded were not released.

“The investigation into this morning’s events have identified that the suspects have an affiliation with the targeted location and were known to one of the occupants at the party,” Police Chief Thomas Hover said in a statement on Saturday.

Police said the people involved had been at a party at a different location and were asked to leave, then went to the complex where the shooting occurred.

Phone messages were left Sunday for police officials and management of the apartment complex, located close to Interstate 40 about 6 miles (10 kilometers) west of downtown Amarillo.

Hover said police had increased patrol staffing after separate shootings killed six people in Amarillo on March 22.