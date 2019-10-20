3 soldiers killed, 3 injured in Georgia during training accident

GEORGIA - Three soldiers were killed and three more were hospitalized on Sunday morning after a training accident at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia.

According to NBC News, The soldiers, members of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, were killed when the Bradley Fighting Vehicle they were riding in was involved in an accident, a press release from the U.S. Army stated. It did not specify the details of the accident.

Of the six soldiers involved in the accident, three were pronounced dead on-site and three others were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital. The release states the hospitalized soldiers are being treated and evaluated at the facility.

"Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area," Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division, said. "We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy."

The soldiers involved in the accident have yet to be identified. The press release stated that the names will be released in 24 hours after the next-of-kin have been notified.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

