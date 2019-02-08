5 kids, ages 12-16, charged with killing Nashville musician

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville police have arrested the five kids they say shot and killed a 24-year-old musician Thursday afternoon.

The Nashville Police Department announced the arrests Friday.

Under Tennessee law, three of the five can be identified here because they are charged with homicide and they are over the age of 13.

Roniyah McKnight, 14; Diamond Lewis, 15, and Decorrius Wright, 16, as well as a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy are all charged in connection with Kyle Yorlets death.

Police say Yorlets was killed outside his home Thursday afternoon when the five charged took his wallet and shot him for refusing to give them his keys, according to police.

Yorlets was a member of the band Caverton, which released this statement Friday:

"On February 7, 2019 we lost our brother, best friend, and bandmate Kyle Yorlets. We are in a state of shock and are having to grasp the reality that is now in front of us. We are heartbroken. Our condolences for his family and loved ones and all the lives that he touched. We will never forget Kyle, and though he is gone too soon his legacy is here to stay." "We thank you for your support and will talk to you soon." Love,

Michael, Christian, and Wiebell

The five were arrested at a Walmart.

Police say they recovered a loaded 9 mm pistol, which had been reported stolen as well as a second loaded and stolen pistol.

The vehicle in which police say they used to get to the Walmart, a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe was also recovered.

