ROANOKE, Va. - Best Buy is among the retailers recruiting employees for the holiday shopping season.

The company is hosting job fairs across the country to gear up for the busy months ahead.

The Roanoke location at Valley View Mall is participating in the national hiring fair, which will take place on Thursday and Friday from noon to 7 p.m.

The company says it will be making on-the-spot job offers.

You can RSVP online or simply show up in person.