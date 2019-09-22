Carson King meets million dollar mark in contributions for children's hospital

WATERLOO, Iowa - Carson King, the Iowa State Fan known for his famous College Gameday Venmo sign, says he's reached a million dollars in total contributions, according to KWWL.

We've now reached over $67,000.00! Which means that @UIchildrens is going to receive over $200.000.00 after @BuschBeer and @venmo match! Let's go baby! #ForTheKids — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 19, 2019

The Iowa State fan is raising money for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

The fundraising started when King appeared on ESPN's College Gameday show, before last weekend's Iowa vs. Iowa State football game.

King was seen holding a sign asking people to Vemno money for Busch Light.

Since then, thousands of dollars have been sent to King's account.

Both Busch Light and Venmo announced they will match the money raised at the end of the month.