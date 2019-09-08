Costco employee in Alaska accused of racking up $10K in changes on customer's credit card

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

FAIRBANKS, Ala. - A Costco employee in Alaska is accused of racking up more than $10,000 in charges on a customer's credit card, according to court documents.

Rousie Sui, 37, of Fairbanks, is charged with scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of an access device, theft 2, and access device/ID fraud, according to criminal district court records. She was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

The Fairbanks Police Department received a complaint in July from a man who said he received a bill for $10,260.39 bill on his Costco Visa card, KTVF reported. The man told police he had applied for the credit card but never received it, the television station reported.

Police said Sui's name was listed on the account, with authorization to charge items, KTVF reported. The man who owned the account said he did not know Sui and did not authorize her to use the credit card, the television station reported.

After conducting an internal investigation, officials at the Fairbanks Costco determined that Sui was an employee at the retail outlet, KTVF reported. According to court documents, Sui admitted to creating an unauthorized card and using it to make purchases.

Sui told police her husband was having surgery in Anchorage, and she used the card to pay for food, travel, lodging and school supplies, KTVF reported.

Costco officials have not responded to a request for comment, the television station reported.