Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday.

That means most will get an extra hour of sleep.

Sunrise will be about one hour earlier, which means it will be lighter in the morning.

Only people living in Hawaii, most of Arizona and some U.S. territories will not be making the change because they don't observe daylight saving time.

This is also the time when fire officials remind homeowners to put new batteries in smoke alarms.

