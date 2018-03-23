Family of 4 found dead while vacationing in Mexico

CRESTON, IA. - Authorities found an American family dead in their condo in Mexico, according to WHO-TV.

All four members of the Sharp family, who live about two and a half hours outside the capital city of Des Moines, were initially reported missing after being last heard from on March 15, the day they arrived in Mexico, according to a Facebook post from Ashli Peterson.

Peterson also wrote that the family was supposed to return to St. Louis on Wednesday, but no one had heard from them.

Police say there is no foul play suspected at this time.

