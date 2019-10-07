Frozen foods that are worth your freezer space

ROANOKE, Va. - Frozen foods can be a lifesaver when you don't have the time or ingredients to make a meal from scratch -- but Consumer Reports says you do have to be careful what you choose.

Consumer Reports says the healthiest frozen foods are the single-ingredient ones.

"Look for high-quality whole foods you can use as ingredients to make quick, healthy meals," said Amy Keating, Consumer Reports nutritionist.

For easy breakfasts on the go, keep bags of pineapple, berries, bananas and other fruit in the freezer. Use them in smoothies, yogurt parfaits and baked goods. Choose products that are free of added sugars.

Frozen veggies are also a great way to get the produce you love in any season.

"Frozen fruits and vegetables are as nutritious as fresh. With vegetables, control your sodium by buying them plain and seasoning them yourself," said Keating.

Consumer Reports says frozen bags of cooked whole grains like brown rice, quinoa and beans are making it easier than ever to eat more of this healthy food group. Since these are foods that usually take a long time to cook, using frozen can be a real time-saver -- and a money-saver.

"People throw out way too much produce," said Keating. "So one big benefit of frozen is you can just take out what you need and put the rest back. It's far less wasteful."



